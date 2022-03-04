Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silver Spike Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Silver Spike Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSIC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Investment has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.40.
Silver Spike Investment Corp. is a business development company. It formed to invest across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. Silver Spike Investment Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
