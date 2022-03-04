Piper Sandler Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $40.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, raised shares of BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.13.

BIGC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,940,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $29,226,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

