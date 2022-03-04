Piper Sandler Trims Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Target Price to $20.00

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.04.

ACHL opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $137,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

