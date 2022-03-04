Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cardiff Oncology, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRDF. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CRDF opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 7.6% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 178,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,753 shares during the period. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.