Piper Sandler Weighs in on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.
OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $17.30 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.
About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.