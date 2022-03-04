Piper Sandler Weighs in on Green Thumb Industries Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$80.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $17.30 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.