PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Stock Holdings Cut by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of PlayAGS worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 4.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.08.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

