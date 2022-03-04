Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Desjardins

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

