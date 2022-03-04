Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) PT Raised to $22.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 254.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Shares of PRCH opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $49,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

