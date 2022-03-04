Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAH3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €133.00 ($149.44) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €103.56 ($116.35).

Shares of ETR:PAH3 opened at €80.20 ($90.11) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €85.48. Porsche Automobil has a twelve month low of €68.34 ($76.79) and a twelve month high of €102.00 ($114.61). The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

