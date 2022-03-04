Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Given Market Perform Rating at William Blair

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Potbelly in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.45. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 754.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $71,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,541,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,941 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Potbelly by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

