Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jonestrading

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.34. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,962,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 438,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 249,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 222,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities (Get Rating)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.