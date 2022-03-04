Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.65 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.87 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $14.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $16.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after acquiring an additional 511,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after acquiring an additional 174,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,225,000 after acquiring an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.05. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

