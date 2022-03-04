Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $686,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock worth $579,220. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $118.47 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.79 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

