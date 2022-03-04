Private Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,208 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $1,512,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 7.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SAP by 11.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 387,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the period.
NYSE:SAP opened at $109.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.03.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
