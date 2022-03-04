Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 321 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

TSLA opened at $839.29 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $842.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $957.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $923.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.