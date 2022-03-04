Private Trust Co. NA Sells 242 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after buying an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after buying an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of FTV opened at $62.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.