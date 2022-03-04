Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.15 and a 200 day moving average of $181.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.47%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

