Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Set at $23.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) has been assigned a $23.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 145.20% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.24.
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
