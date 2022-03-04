ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.95.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.94. 14,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,870. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75,601 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

