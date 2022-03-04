ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $145.47

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $145.47, but opened at $154.02. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $152.59, with a volume of 8,259 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

