Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $109.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

