Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.750-$15.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $371.27 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $229.14 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $347.62.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Public Storage by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

