Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 1,132 Shares

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $23.89 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $880.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pulmonx by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

