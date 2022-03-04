Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $28.94. Pure Storage shares last traded at $31.35, with a volume of 186,857 shares changing hands.

The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In related news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 855.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,326.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,786 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

