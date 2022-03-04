Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.70

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16 ($0.21), with a volume of 1092456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.03 ($0.23).
A number of research firms have weighed in on PURP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of £45.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 38.39.
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.
