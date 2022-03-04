Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Issued By SVB Leerink

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AdaptHealth in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

AHCO stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

