Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Arvinas, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arvinas in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Shares of ARVN opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arvinas (Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.