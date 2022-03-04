Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report released on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.80 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $608.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.88.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,427,000 after buying an additional 27,456 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 528.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 301.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

