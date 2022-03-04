Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.91). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

