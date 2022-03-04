Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lowered by Analyst

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Castle Biosciences in a report released on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $45.13 on Thursday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 0.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

