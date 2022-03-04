Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Boosted by Analyst

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $99.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

