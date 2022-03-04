Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lifted by Truist Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.57. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.55.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$58.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$26.61 and a 12 month high of C$62.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -16.33%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

