Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.51 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.41 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after buying an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.7% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,504 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,203,010. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

