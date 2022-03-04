Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Cut by Piper Sandler

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $12.27 on Friday. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

