Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Lowered by Analyst

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). William Blair also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

VAPO has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Vapotherm stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $376.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of -1.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,538 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in Vapotherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,220 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vapotherm by 17.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after buying an additional 120,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crow s Nest Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth about $11,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

