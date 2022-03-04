Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $31.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

