Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) Issued By B. Riley

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of GPV opened at C$7.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.47. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.28 million.

In related news, Director Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,766 shares in the company, valued at C$12,866,179.20. Also, Senior Officer Brendan Riley bought 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,092.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$911,827.99.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.