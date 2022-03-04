Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. Cut by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Comcast in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.99. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. Comcast has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

