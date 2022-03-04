Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Increased by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.53. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

LPI stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 3.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day moving average of $68.08.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 101.15% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

