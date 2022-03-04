Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nutrien’s FY2022 earnings at $11.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $89.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Nutrien by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,583,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,906,000 after buying an additional 569,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Nutrien by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 88.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 22.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Nutrien by 150.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 939,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 564,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

