Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

TD stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $86.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

