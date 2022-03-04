Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.18 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.