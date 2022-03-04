Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Raised by SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a report released on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

AMYT stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.55. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter valued at $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

