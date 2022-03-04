Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Globalstar, Inc. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Globalstar in a report released on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

GSAT opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,835 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,020 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter valued at $196,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.