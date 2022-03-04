Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ross Stores, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.81. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.