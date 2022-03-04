Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Reduced by Barrington Research

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.
XRAY opened at $53.30 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
