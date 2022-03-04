Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.34% of Quaker Chemical worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $174.14 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

