Raymond James Cuts Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Price Target to $46.00

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Federal Signal stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after purchasing an additional 405,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 45.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,995,000 after acquiring an additional 690,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,780,000 after buying an additional 91,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,329,000 after buying an additional 89,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,501,000 after buying an additional 75,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

