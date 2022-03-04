Raymond James Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on POU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.50.

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$28.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.32 and a 1 year high of C$29.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.48%.

In other news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 20,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.09, for a total value of C$461,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,333 shares in the company, valued at C$1,439,144.30. Also, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 17,134 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$409,218.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,525 shares in the company, valued at C$657,390.59. Insiders have sold a total of 71,268 shares of company stock worth $1,738,868 over the last 90 days.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

