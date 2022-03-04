Raymond James Trims Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Target Price to $25.00

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $29.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

SHEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after buying an additional 263,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after acquiring an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

